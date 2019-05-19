Area residents learn to preserve nature in George Washington Carver event

Local residents participated in a national event, paying homage to the beauty of the great outdoors.

Kids to Park Day is organized for families to learn more about the use of national parks and public lands.

So, George Washington Carver National Monument hosted this special event.

Activities were held, so kids could earn their junior ranger badge.

In addition, guided tours, labratory demonstratons and hands on exhbiits were available.

Sarah Martin, park guide at George Washington Carver National Monument, says, “Working with the kids is a definite high for me. I love making sure that they are aware of their responsibility of, leave no trace. And the concept of making sure to leave nature unimpaired so that we can enjoy it for the future. Especially at such a historical site like this one”

Martin adds this event encourgaes health and wellness for children to get outdoors, while also showing them the importance of being good stewards to preserve these the great outdoor land.

