Area residents brave the cold for art, music event

Four state residents gathered on the Carthage Square for a love of art and music.

Downtown Carthage was home to the Art .A. Fair Saturday.

This event was a full day of art vendors, musicians, and food.

Visitors enjoyed pottery, photography, visual arts, and performances by Bailey Moore, a recent contestant on American Idol, and the Heartland Opera Theater.

Since Art .A. Fair is a new annual event, organizers were grateful for the people who came to support it.

Wendi Douglas, volunteer coordinator, says, “I was really disappointed with the weather this morning and worried about it being so cold, but we really [did] have a great turn out and we [had] some great live music coming to the square soon.”

And the Art .A.Fair planning committee is already preparing the date for next year’s event.

