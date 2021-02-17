Area resident helps clear driveways for free

JOPLIN, Mo. — While the weather hasn’t let up the last couple days, many people have found their drive-ways and sidewalks piled up with more snow than they can handle.

What would you say is harder, the ice or the snow to clear?

Nate Hansen – Missionary, said, “Ha, definitely the ice, definitely the ice.”

Out of the good in his heart Joplin Resident Nate Hansen is connecting with people on Facebook and helping them clear snow and ice from their property for free.

Gail Masterson -Resident, said, “There was no fee charged, I offered to make a donation, but they said no they do this with their organization, or church.”

“It feels good, man. You don’t get to do it every day. But right now as representatives of Jesus Christ as Missionaries, we do get to do it every day. So, I feel very blessed, it’s been a great opportunity,” said Hansen.

While being able to do this makes Hansen feel good, it makes Gail Masterson feel even better they’re doing it for her — because she wouldn’t be able to do it herself.

“Very grateful. I’m 70 years old, and I have health problems. I have a bad back and use a cane, so I don’t have the balance to do what they’re doing,” said Masterson.

The drive-way and sidewalk once covered in snow, now completely cleared.

“Part of our responsibility is to just go about doing good, building up communities and helping people in need, so that’s why we’re out here. So far we’ve done probably like 10 houses, we started Tuesday actually,” said Hansen.

Because of Hansen’s good deed, Masteron now too feels like she has a responsibility to do good.

“I obviously can’t shovel snow, but there can be other ways. Helping people if they need transportation someplace for doctors appointments, things of that nature, said, Masterson.