Area radio station offering Christmas dinner

News

by: Christina Valdez

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — KNEO radio is offering a community Christmas dinner to residents in Neosho and surrounding areas.

It’s an annual tradition that will look a little different this year. Meals will be provided, but now as a carry-out option. Home delivery is also available for people with physical disabilities or anyone who is home-bound.

The radio station will accept names and addresses for meals that need to be delivered until Dec. 23rd. Otherwise, the meal is on December 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic

Volunteers are also needed for meal prep and packing. Get in touch with KNEO to find out how you can help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories