Area radio station offering Christmas dinner

NEOSHO, Mo. — KNEO radio is offering a community Christmas dinner to residents in Neosho and surrounding areas.

It’s an annual tradition that will look a little different this year. Meals will be provided, but now as a carry-out option. Home delivery is also available for people with physical disabilities or anyone who is home-bound.

The radio station will accept names and addresses for meals that need to be delivered until Dec. 23rd. Otherwise, the meal is on December 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic

Volunteers are also needed for meal prep and packing. Get in touch with KNEO to find out how you can help.