Area police offer free fingerprinting for children

A local police department partners with the Webb City Farmer’s Market to help keep kids safe.

The Webb City Police Department is partnering with the Webb City Farmer’s Market to offer free fingerprinting of children in the Four States.

Officers will fingerprint children, then give the fingerprint card to the child’s parents. Parents will be able to use the card in case of an emergency.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 800,000 children are reported missing in the U.S. every year.

The National Child Identification Program explains that if a child is missing, law enforcement can enter the child’s fingerprints into the National Crime Information Center database. The fingerprints can then be used to help locate the child in a variety of ways.

The free event will be held on June 11th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 106 East Tracy Street in Webb City.

There will also be another free fingerprinting event at the Webb City Farmer’s Market on July 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and August 3rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.