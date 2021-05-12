Area Police Chief retiring

DUQUESNE, Mo. — A local police chief is ready to retire.

Duquesne Police Chief Tommy Kitch announced his decision to retire in June at Monday’s city council meeting. He’s spent thirty years in law enforcement, 17 of those as Duquesne’s Police Chief. Kitch’s wife retired just last year – and he says he’s ready to spend more time at home.

Chief Tommy Kitch, Duquesne Police Department, said, “The relationships that I’ve built here in Duquesne over the last 16-17 years have been really meaningful. There’s a lot of people here where I know the families, I know the kids. I’ve had the opportunity to watch them grow and have children of their own. And it’s been meaningful. It’s good memories.”

He says the city is being left in good hands with the other officers on the force for the years to come. For his post-retirement life, he says he plans to go hiking and camping.