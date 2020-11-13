Area organizations working to encourage responsible drinking

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With the holidays coming up people will be traveling and visiting local bars.

The Newton County Community Coalition is hosting three opportunities for responsibility beverage service training. They’re working with the Ozark Center.

The training will cover laws, how to look for underage and possibly drunk people, how to find fake I.D.’s and how to refuse a sale without losing a customer. There mission is to prevent drug and alcohol abuse and other risky behaviors among young adults.

Anna Jones, Prevention Specialist, said, “I think it’s important that people understand not only the implications and consequences of something like serving a minor or an intoxicated person but also understand that they are empowered to not do so. So giving them the skills and tools to be able to avoid those situations is something that um i think is the most important is empowering people.”

Two virtual trainings will be available on November 13th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and November 17th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Kelly Club/Talkington Foundation in Neosho.