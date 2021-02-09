Area organizations team up to help the homeless

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Two local companies are working on a project to combat homelessness.

Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer at Eden Village, said, “We think that homes alone will solve homelessness, and the reality is the root cause of homelessness is the catastrophic loss of family.”

Eden Village in Springfield is building communities for those who have lived on the streets for a year. They are working with Village Home Builders in Neosho and Center Creek Teardrops in Carl Junction to make permanent and temporary housing for the homeless.

“We cannot build communities quick enough to meet the demand of people that could afford our housing and be good neighbors. We have 170 people on our waiting list.”

So they turned to Center Creek Teardrops in Carl Junction for a temporary housing solution for the homeless.

Julie Ware, Co-Owner of Center Creek Teardrops, said, “It was exciting to be able to create a space that would a safe, dry place for someone to stay overnight. This gave a person a place that they could get into they could lock themselves in and go ahead and get a really good night sleep in their own space.”

They are creating 22 trailers which are solar powered and can withstand heat and cold temperatures. Meanwhile Village Home Builder in Neosho is putting the finishing touches on their 24th and final tiny house for Eden Village.

Vickie Boyt, Village Home Builders, said, “One of the great things about these houses and the vision of Eden Village is to put people into houses that feel like real homes. When you walk into one you’ll feel a sense of space with the vaulted ceilings and the way they’re laid out I think help to provide integrity to the people who are living there.”

Village Home Builders hopes to deliver the last home in mid-March.