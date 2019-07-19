Area organizations recognized for a successful work space

A select group of young people in Grove are getting a taste of what a career would be like in law enforcement.

This week the Grove Police Department is hosting its annual Youth Police Academy. It brings together kids from 13 to 18 years of age to get real life hands on experience with officers teaching them the basics. This includes learning how to perform building searches, criminal investigations, and dispatching. Thursday's activity involved local student Tyler Bloss conducting his own mock traffic stop.