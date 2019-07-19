Area organizations recognized for a successful work space

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System receives an award for its successful work space.
DHSS, MOCAN, and the University of Missouri Extension joined together to give Freeman Health System the Missouri Gold Level Workplace Wellness Award. The organizations were looking for an environment that modeled healthy mental health, physical health and good eating habits. Freeman Health System was recognized for how it illustrated a healthy work environment and productivity at work.
“It’s just really an honor to work with these groups and I’m just so excited that Freeman supports our efforts, internally and through out our community.”Kris Drake, Freeman Health System Wellness Coordinator
Missouri Gold Level Workplace Wellness Award recipients:
- Missouri Southern State University
- Neosho Schools
- Carl Junction Schools
- Modine Manufacturing
Missouri Bronze Level Workplace Wellness Award recipients:
- Employer Advantage