Area organizations in need of blood donations

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Employees of Freeman Hospital West in Joplin rolled up their sleeves for a good cause today.

A crew from the Community Blood Center Of The Ozarks held a blood drive at the hospital for employees.

The need for blood now is very high because most of the venues that host blood draws have closed down.

Teresa Cypret, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said, “We’ve had a lot of draws canceled, we rely a lot of the high schools for our blood draws and of course they’re not in session, they’re all closed and so it’s gonna be a struggle to keep the blood flow coming in so we can provide it for all the hospitals.”

If you live in the joplin area and would like to donate blood, you can do so at the CBCO location inside the main entrance of the Northpark Mall.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m.