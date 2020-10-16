Area organizations help survivors of domestic violence

JOPLIN, Mo. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month so we are highlighting the organizations helping the community.

Katy Johnson, Executive Director of Lafayette House, said, “We really try to help them move forward with those challenges and counseling plays a big role into it.”

Lafayette House gives domestic survivor victims emergency shelter, clothes, child care, transportation, and counseling for free. The group serves more than 1,100 women and children every year.

Katy Johnson is the Executive Director of Lafayette House and says preparing to leave a violent situation is important.

“Have a safe word ready to go that lets them know that that friend or family member are in danger and they need help getting out of that situation.”

Safe House Crisis Center serves seven counties in Southeast Kansas. They offer a 24/7 call line to help victims dealing with abuse.

Brooke Powell, Safe House Crisis Center, Executive Director, said, “We have advocate staff that work directly with those survivors of domestic violence that provide safety planning, individual counseling information referrals we collaborate a lot within the communities we work in.”

Both organizations say the first step to getting out of a violent situation is making the decision to leave.

“Breaking that cycle is reaching out to agencies like Safehouse in your area. And really finally making that decision”

“Getting away from the abuser is a huge step in itself so if we can help them do that its a win in our book,” said Johnson.