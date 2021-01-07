Area organizations celebrate National Mentoring Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Mentoring Month, a time where people and organizations celebrate the impact mentors have in the community.

The main thing is using your understanding and experience to help someone in need. It’s not a one way street either, a lot of times the mentor learns just as much from the mentee.

Cheryl Mayo, Mother to Mother Director, said, “The mentors learn just as much from the person they’re mentoring as they’re sharing.”

National mentoring month started back in 2002 as a way to celebrate the impact and improvements mentors provide.

“That’s really important that there’s a lot of people out there that do this kind of work, not only with Mother to Mother but with a lot of different agencies and it’s important to highlight being of service to somebody.”

It can be for anyone in need. Mother to Mother in Pittsburg focuses on helping new and struggling parents find help as they adjust to their role as a caretaker.

Alicia Stanley, Mother to Mother Mentee, said, “I know this is a really good group for families and for single mothers, stuff like that, because they help you with everything you need, you know if you’re struggling for like finding a job.”

Making sure no matter the struggle, no matter the need, anyone can find help.

“Everyday life, people struggle with budgeting and meal planning, stuff like that, it really helps to be on task, if they’re struggling with anything it just helps them through anything they might need for any ideas.”

Forming a special relationship, not only changing the mentee’s life—but the mentor’s life as well.

“To see somebody mentor them is very rewarding because you can see a friendship building between the mentor and the mentee, you can see the lightbulbs going off so to speak, you can see people just really making a change in each others lives,” said Mayo.

Non profits like Mother To Mother and Big Brothers Big Sisters are constantly looking for volunteers. So it’s encouraged to contact them if you feel you might be willing to mentor. As long as you have an understanding of what your mentee is going through and want to help, mentor help is always welcomed.