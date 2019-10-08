Area organizations celebrate National Habitat Day by breaking ground on new home

Two area organizations join forces for a special project on a special day.

The Salvation Army and the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their latest home building project on World Habitat Day. The new home is being built near the intersection of 25th and Pennsylvania for the Sprague family.

Scott Clayton says it is the latest project in a neighborhood containing many other Habitat for Humanity homes.

“In the middle of all the recovery that we did after the tornado, we’re proud to see all these homes and redone streets and trees coming along, so to be able to add homes to this area is a wonderful thing to see,” Clayton explained.

The project is the 22nd home to be built by the two organizations.