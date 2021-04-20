Area organization wants Dover Hill Elementary renamed

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit organization is speaking out on the naming of Dover Hill Elementary.

The President of Langston Hughes Cultural Society spoke during public comment. She is asking the school board to consider naming the new school Langston Hughes Elementary after the social activist and poet.

The school board approved the naming of Dover Hill Elementary back in January– after a naming committee agreed on it.

Melissa Swindell, President of Langston Hughes Cultural Society, said, “We actually didn’t know there was a discussion or anything about the name. So we figured since Langston Hughes is from here and we’re trying to bring awareness to him that’s why we thought we should address the school board to get the name changed.”

The school board says they could not comment on the name request Tuesday. The district held a groundbreaking for the site last Wednesday.