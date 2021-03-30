Area organization focuses on children’s mental health

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local coalition is raising awareness about children’s mental health.

The Carthage Caring Communities Coalition held an event Tuesday to help parents recognize depression and other mental health problems in their children. Speakers from the Carthage Police Department, Ozark Center, The Jason Foundation, and The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were on hand.

They say it’s important to be aware of warning signs and talk about mental health as a family.

Jessica McDonald, Carthage R-9 School District Counseling Coordinator, said, “Mental health is something that we all have, whether it be a good mental health or poor mental health. And it’s ok to talk about it. Talking about it is the key to taking care of it and staying mentally healthy.”

McDonald says there are lots of local mental health resources like the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families or you can volunteer at your local YMCA or Big Brothers, Big Sisters.