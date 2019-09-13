Area officials gather for construction update on historic Carver school

The Neosho Colored School House, which was the first of many schools that George Washington Carver attended, has undergone several improvements over that past three years.

Members of the Carver Birthplace Association, Carver National Monument and Neosho Chamber of Commerce gathered for a construction update on the building.

Chairman Kim Mailes says he’s very proud to say all of the work was done by Neosho contractors.

“Move the building, construct a new foundation, bring the building back, veneer the foundation with limestone to make it historically correct, structurally fix it because it was listing pretty badly, install a new cedar shingle roof, which is historically appropriate for the time, build a new chimney,” Mailes explained.

Mailes says windows are being installed and some permanent historical markers have also been added recently. He says the association still needs to raise about $20,000 in order to complete all the work.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can take it to Carver National Monument in Diamond or call (417)325-4151.