Area movie staple finds new purpose in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Coronavirus has caused many churches to close their doors and stream their services online, but some local congregations are choosing to still hold their service in a way many of them say is unprecedented.

Carthage’s 66 Drive In-Theatre held its first FM worship service on Sunday.

Carthage Methodist Church pastor reached out to the theater about holding the congregation at their facility.

So dozens of cars lined the property of the theater to tune into the station 106.5 to hear their Sunday worship.

Pastor David Fowler says during this time they must do all they can to keep spirits high.

Fowler adds, “Because anybody can come and they get their own seats and they get their own cup holders. And we can maintain the social distance as well as worship the Lord together.”

Kelly Harris, Carthage First United Methodist member, “I think its very important to our older congregation to get out and get to church and some of them are not computer literate so it’s hard for them to stream and do all the computer things.”

Holding worship at the 66 Drive-In Theatre is free of charge for congregations right now.

If you are interested in setting a time for your church to use the facility, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.