Area ministry offering free classes on car maintenance

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you don’t know how much air should go into you tires, or where the power steering fluid goes in, you aren’t alone. An area garage is trying to change that by offering a free class on the subject.

Do you know what PSI should be in your tires, or what those initials even stand for?

If you answered no, you might want to consider taking a free class later this month at the Higher Power Garage, located in Joplin, a Christian based ministry that provides low cost auto repair for those in need.

Mike Gideon, Higher Power Garage, said, “How to check you oil, check the air in the tires, how much air should you put in your tires, what chemicals under your hood go where, brake fluid, power steering fluid like that, then we teach them how to change a flat tire.”

Gideon says never to mistake the word “routine” in routine car maintenance.

“If you don’t change your oil on a regular basis, keep the air inflated in your tires, things like that, you can do a lot of harm to your car, shorten the life of it substantially.”

While the class is open to anyone, Gideon says it’s geared toward a particular segment of the population.

“Yeah, I do kind of target toward single women that don’t have someone in their lives’ to maintain their vehicle, never been taught to do that, we open it up to teenagers those that are just getting their licenses.”

The next class takes place on Saturday, September 26th from 9 a.m. To noon, at higher power garage at 711 North Schifferdecker Avenue in Joplin. The class is free but registration is required. For more information, you can call 417-438-5370.