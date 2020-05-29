Area ministry looks to help people keep their cars running

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping a car running these days can be an expensive proposition.

So, one man has decided to help out people who might not be able to afford the cost of a repair when something goes wrong.

Mike Gideon, who’s been in the Joplin automotive repair industry for forty years, says the business will open on Monday.

And, for customers that meet a certain criteria, his shop will provide free labor and the customer will pay the cost of the parts.

But, if a customer can’t cover the whole cost of parts, he says they can work it off with community service.

Mike Gideon, Higher Power Garage, said, “We’re specifically working towards single parents, and disabled veterans, widows and widowers and then people with disabled children and have to transport their children for medical needs and things.”

He says members of the local business community are helping to underwrite the operation of the ministry.

He says a potential customer must first contact them and submit some information online before bringing their vehicles in for repair.