Area ministry in need of volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — If one of your new year’s resolutions is to volunteer using your cooking skills, an area ministry could use your help.

The Washington Family Hope Center is a place for women and their children to stay while trying to get out onto their own. It’s an outreach of Watered Gardens Ministries and could use volunteers to make dinner for the families staying at the center.

Matt Ingle says volunteers will make or bring dinners in the facility and serve them to the 20 or so people temporarily living there.

Matt Ingle, Washington Family Hope Center, said, “What our groups do that come in and do dinner is they can cook the dinner here, we’ve got a full commercial kitchen set up in here, they can come with the food prepared if they want to, and then they actually serve that meal to our families.”

www.wateredgardens.org/volunteer