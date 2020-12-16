Area ministry helps less fortunate with Christmas gifts

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Christmas around the corner, a local ministry is helping the less fortunate with Christmas gifts– but there’s a catch before taking them home.

Watered Gardens Outreach Center is hosting their annual toy shop.

Doug Gamble – Outreach Center Director, said, “You know otherwise don’t have money to shop for it, so this is an opportunity for them to shop for Christmas.”

But these toys don’t come free, you have to work for them.

“After people pick out a present, they come down to the worth shop. Here, they work to earn that gift.”

The amount of time that takes place in the Worth Shop is depending on how many gifts you pick out.

Clayton Patrick -Worthshop Director, said, “It could be anywhere from thirty minutes to four hours worth of work depending on what you’re getting. Everything’s kind of based off instead of a money value, uh time.”

Work ranges from recycling, tearing down broken household goods, and even making bracelets. The Worth Shop is one of the few places that has people work for the gifts, but gamble says they’ve seen a positive outcome.

“We find that it always make people feel more, have more ownership, it makes them feel more valued, they kind of discover some worth in themselves,” said Gamble.

Not only do the people leaving feel good about themselves, They make people like Clayton feel good too.

“I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve been thanked this week and people coming and being excited about this opportunity to work for what they’re getting for their kids,” said Patrick.

The program runs through Friday allowing people to get presents for their kids. You can make your way to Watered Gardens anytime between nine and two p.m.