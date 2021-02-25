Area memorial park to add new flags to its grounds

LAMAR, Mo. — One memorial park is looking to honor current and past soldiers.

The Memorial Park in Barton County is adding six flagpoles and flags to their grounds. The flagpoles will be 20 feet high and surround the war memorial. Each flag will represent one of the branches of military service.

Gordon Godfrey, said, Barton County Memorial Park Volunteer, said, “We just had a $1000 donation for that from our local VFW, and they are challenging the other VFWs in the area to help donate to our memorial park.”

Each of the flag poles will also include up-lighting so they can be seen at night.