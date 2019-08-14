Area medical center announces it will not certify patients for the use of medical marijuana

NEVADA, Mo.— The Nevada Regional Medical Center announces that it will not certify patients for the use of medical marijuana at any of its campuses, clinics, or outpatient services.

NRMC recognizes that Missouri law allows the use of medical marijuana for certain qualifying health conditions. However, NRMC must comply with federal regulations that prohibit the possession and use of marijuana and therefore will not allow it on the premises of the hospital, clinics or outpatient facilities.

“We have worked with our local physicians, the Missouri Hospital Association, and our local counsel to determine the best course of action,” said Holly Bush, Chief Quality Officer at NRMC. “And because we place the highest priority to patient safety and quality of care, we will also not be certifying patients for medical marijuana.”

(Press release from the Nevada Regional Medical Center)