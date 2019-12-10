Area McDonalds rounding up for Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — A chain of area fast food restaurants are giving customers new ways to help support the house that love built.

Visitors to McDonalds restaurants have always had the option of dropping off money either inside each of the stores, or outside while going through the drive through.

Now they can use their credit or debit cards to roundup their bill to the nearest dollar.

Annette Thurston, RMH Executive Director, said, “For our cashless society, you know those of us with debit cards and credit cards you can round up to the nearest dollar, you know the money is going to stay here locally to support families of seriously ill children.”

Alex Close-Maffei, McDonalds Owner Operator, said, “So we are starting this big push on December 10th through the the 22nd for the roundup, if you come out to our restaurants please go ahead and roundup so we can support those families in the Ronald McDonald House.”

There are over 20 Four State McDonalds restaurants taking part in the promotion.