Area McDonald’s Restaurants Hiring More than 1,200 New Employees from Local Communities

JOPLIN, MO – Local area McDonald’s restaurants will hire more than 1,200 new employees in surrounding communities over the next few weeks.

Through a summer job at McDonald’s, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also get the chance to further their education through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program.

McDonald’s employees are eligible for the Archways to Opportunity program after 90 days and 15 hours a week. Employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language. Qualify employees may also be eligible for free tuition to participating educational partners. In 2019 alone, McDonald’s restaurants in the area contributed around $471,000 in tuition assistance dollars to 218 employees.

“By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education paired with skills they learn on the job, we’re supporting their full potential to succeed whether that’s at McDonald’s or beyond,” said Thomas Nichols, Local McDonald’s franchise Owner / Operator.

Additionally, local McDonald’s restaurants have partnered with Columbia College to offer additional opportunities to make college affordable. McDonald’s employees are eligible for a discounted tuition rate through the college. Students who take classes online or at one of the college’s locations nationwide will also have access to the Truition® program, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.

Local McDonald’s owner/operators have put procedures in place for contactless ways to apply including online and text message options along with paper applications available in the drive-thru. Restaurants are also offering virtual interviews and socially distant options for onboarding new crew members.

