Area McDonald’s honoring teachers

FOUR STATE AREA — Teachers in and around both Joplin and Pittsburg can get a special treat from their local McDonald’s next week.

On Tuesday, September 15th, teachers can pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee, or a large soft drink or sweet tea.

Just show a valid educator ID from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your nearest McDonald’s.

Then, starting Wednesday, nominations will be accepted for outstanding teachers in K-12 education.

It’s the McDonald’s Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator Award, honoring dedicated teachers who make an impact on their students during these challenging times.

Winners will get a $100 Visa gift card for their classroom, a t-shirt, a certificate, and McDonald’s coupons for their students’ parents.

Nominations will be accepted through October 16th. To nominate your favorite teacher, follow the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/teachitforward