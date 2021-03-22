Area man spreads religion in Pakistan

FOUR STATE AREA — While some people travel South for Spring Break – many probably don’t travel to South Asia. The exception would be a Four State man.

In the U.S., we often take our freedom of religion for granted. But in some parts of the world getting baptized can cost you your life. A good example is the South Asian country of Pakistan.

Aaron Garcia, Author, Evangelist, said, “If you’re Muslim in a Muslin country like this, if you convert from Muslim to Christianity, they’ll kill you.”

Local author and Evangelist Aaron Garcia has returned from a seven day trip to Pakistan. He says it’s also not safe to openly preach the gospel there, but he had more than just the holy spirit keeping him safe.

“Yeah, so the whole time I was there we had gunman, 24 hour security and they actually protected me very well, the whole church, the entourage was with me the whole time, they always made me feel safe, they pretty much enclosed me on each side, so everywhere I went good, I didn’t feel I was in danger or anything like that.”

He preached at nightly crusades with crowds up to 8,000 people. He says he got as much from the trip as those he preached to, especially when it came to his host family.

“And they had so much love for me, they cared for me, they washed my clothes, they wanted to know if I was comfortable all the time, they truly exemplified what you read in the bible about being knit together in love, I felt that, I felt the tangible love of God through the Body of Christ.”

And one day after he left to head home, the country went into lockdown from covid-19. He says had that happened while he was there, he has no idea how long he could have been stuck in Pakistan.

Garcia hopes to speak at area churches about his experience – and perhaps even pick up some sponsors for his next trip.