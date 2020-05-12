Area man returns from month-long trip to the Big Apple

FOUR STATE AREA — An area man has returned from a month-long trip to the Big Apple, but it had nothing to do with a vacation.

Jimmy Burgess, Cleaning After Covid, said, “You’re talking ten hospital floors full of Covid patients, Central Park had their tents up our there, what it looked like was completely different that what I expected”

Being on the front lines of a fight is nothing new for Jimmy Burgess.

This particular battle, try and stop the spread of the covid virus, so doctors and nurses don’t come down with the illness themselves while treating those who already have it.

The locations, Beth Israel and Cedars Sinai, two New York City hospitals beset with covid patients.

After what the country did for the Joplin area after the tornado, Burgess thought of it as a way to pay it forward.

“Being from Joplin, knows what it’s like to open your arms for help and the warm reception we got the people of New York was amazing.”

His job was to teach custodial employees at both hospitals how to properly sanitize hospital rooms.

Burgess drew on the leadership training skills he learned in the military and shares with others at True North Enterprises South of Joplin.

Burgess spent 12 years in the U.S. Army as a Special Operations Paratrooper and he says there were definitely a lot of comparisons between what he did in the military and what he did in New York.

“Being out there in a leadership position knowing that you have to help people overcome that fear and that adversity knowing that we’ve got a job to do and a mission to do to help keep other people safe, the parallels are unquestionably there.”

He says this battle is different than his three tours in Iraq, South America and Korea, because you can’t see this foe.

“The warm reception we got from the people of New York was amazing, every night at 7 PM they’d come out and banging their pots and pans and cheering for us throughout the whole city, and that’s something I’d never experienced like that and it was great to see a grateful group of people that we’re out there to make a difference.”