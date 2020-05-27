JOPLIN, Mo. — An area man needs your help to spread the gospel in a country with hardly any Christians.

Aaron Garcia is a local minister and author of three books.

His newest endeavor is to provide bibles for people in Pakistan where only 1.6% of the population is Christian.

He’s been working with a minister in that country to evangelize more people.

Garcia says the minister can have a bible printed in their native language from the black market for seven dollars a piece.

But Garcia says that’s not the only person who could benefit.

Aaron Garcia, Joplin Minister & Author, said, “Not only converts the person themselves, but it also converts their entire families, so it’s just a great opportunity for us to pour seed into Pakistan and to see more people come to Christ.”

Garcia says you can make a donation either on his website or be going to his Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=aaron%20michael%20garcia