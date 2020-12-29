Area library helping students connect to classes

PARSONS, Ks. — Connecting to classes through remote learning can be difficult, so one library is looking to help.

The Parsons Public Library is offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for students in Labette County. The funds come from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas — or sparks — grant which helps businesses recover from covid-19. The library hopes this will help students for the upcoming semester, since schools in the area will initially return to remote learning after winter break.

Samantha Graven, Parsons Public Library Director, said, “I believe that we’re able to help those students who are attending remotely be able to still go to school and help the schools in general, that way our students can succeed.”

To check out a hotspot, you’ll need to provide proof of enrollment in a Labette County or surrounding county school. Only one hotspot is available per household.