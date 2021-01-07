Area library goes fine free

NEVADA, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri library is now fine free.

The Nevada Public Library has gotten rid of its overdue fines for books and movies. The fine used to be ten cents a day for books and fifty cents for movies. Library staff believe they’re going to be able to serve the community better with this change.

Tami Landis – Nevada Public Library Assistant Director, said, “Sometimes those daily fines could accumulate over several different members, so we are confident that more people are going to be able to come into the library knowing that we’re fine free, they can enjoy checking out their library books and movies.”

Once a book or movie is thirty days overdue there will be a replacement fee of the cost of the item plus processing fees from the library.