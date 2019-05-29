Area kids get in the kitchen to learn a new life skill

Several area children are starting their summer vacation by learning a new life skill.

Cooking Matters for Kids is a one-day-a-week, six-week course offered by the University of Missouri Extension through the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Throughout the duration of the sessions, kids will get hands-on experience using various kitchen equipment to prepare foods such as pizza, fruit smoothies and chocolate banana pudding. Course Instructor Lindsey Stevenson hopes that by the end of the experience, the kids will have a broader respect for different foods.

“I hope that they learn to try new foods and be willing to try new foods and find new ways to eat healthy and maybe have a different idea about what’s healthy,” says Lindsey Stevenson, University of Missouri Extension.

These courses are free for kids. The deadline to register for the current course has already closed. But if anyone is interested in more information about their child signing up and participating in future courses, they can contact the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750.

We also have a link to their website and Facebook page.