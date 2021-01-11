Area job center to host first warehouse program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local job center is helping people get trained for one particular type of occupation.

Joplin’s Missouri Job Center is hosting its first warehouse program this month. The event will be on January 25th at the Crowder College Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center. It’s a 40 hour training program and will help people learn the basic skills needed for an entry level warehouse job.

Pam Regan – One Stop Operator, said, “We’re looking for ten individuals to participate in this first round of training. We will do it again as the year progresses, but we’re looking for ten people to do this training starting on the 25th, so time is of the essence because it does take a little bit of time to go throughout the enrollment process.”

You can apply for the warehouse program at https://sectorready.org/