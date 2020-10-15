Area hospitals to offer free mammograms

JOPLIN, Mo. — This week two local hospitals are offering a life-saving screening for free. Thursday Mercy Hospital Joplin is giving uninsured women free mammograms.

They’re teaming up with Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to offer the screening.

Kenneth Watts, MD Surgeon at Mercy Joplin, said, “We do have a lot of women in this area that feel they need to go to see their doctor first or they just don’t think they have money to do this. That’s why we are providing this service because it’s extremely important for every woman to get their mammogram for their breast screening. “

The free mammograms will run Thursday from three until six. If you cannot attend that screening, Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are hosting a breast health evaluation on Friday. It will be held from one to four at Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion