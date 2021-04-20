Area high school student wins two local science fairs

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local high school student has been named the overall winner of a recent science fair.

Sydney Stamps is a senior at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin. She’s also the grand prize winner of this year’s Missouri Southern Regional Science Fair. Stamps says she wanted to focus on a practical topic that involves renewable energy. So, she chose wind energy.

Sydney Stamps, Senior, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, said, “So it was about the best blades for wind turbines so it was focused on horizontal access wind turbines, which is just uh the ones commercially used and I was looking at different designs to see how effective each one was in producing energy.”

This year’s regional science fair was held earlier this month. It was virtual and involved live interviews with judges. Stamps will next compete in the International Engineering Science Fair where she’ll face about three hours worth of virtual interviews with judges.