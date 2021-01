JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new chance to get tested for covid-19 for free.

The Joplin and Jasper County Health Departments have announced a community testing session next week. It’s open to any Missouri resident – and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

The testing will be held at Access Family Care at 530 South Maiden Lane in Joplin Friday, January 22nd. It runs from nine a.m. to one p.m.

You can register online – health.mo.gov/communitytest