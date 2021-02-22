Area gym cuts ribbon on new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area gym is on the move. But will also stay put – for now.

Midwestern Built Joplin – which is located in the old Greyhound bus depot downtown – broke ground on a new site in Joplin back on January 5th.

That’s going to be behind Souls Harbor. They now have a new location up and running in Carthage. Owners say the reason was pretty simple. Have a facility for members in that area, so they don’t have to drive the extra miles to and from Joplin.

Steven Tackett, Co-Owner, Midwestern Built Carthage, said, “If you have like minded people and you gather together and are working out together, it makes it a little bit easier, I think that’s the draw of crossfit is people want to work out with other people rather than working out at home by yourself and the community aspect is definitely what draws people in.”

Tackett says it took about a year to construct the new building on Peach Tree Drive in Carthage.