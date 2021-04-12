Area group warns of vaping risks

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local coalition is educating teens about the dangers of vaping.

The Joplin Area Safe Teens Coalition presented the truth about vaping to students this afternoon. Local health professional Peggy Beck says vaping is more dangerous than smoking cigarettes because of the chemicals vaping products contain.

Peggy Beck, Director of Behavioral Health, Access Family Care, said, “In the school systems, they are finding more and more kids with vapes that are being brought into the school. Kids are able to obtain the juul — the different type of flavors that they like too, whether it’s from friends of family. Parents will actually give this to their children because they think that this is a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes.”

Later this month, the coalition will hold an event for parents to make sure they are educated about the dangers of vaping as well.