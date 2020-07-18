Area group raising funds for Back The Blue billboard

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of area residents need your help to show their police department how much they are appreciated.

David Lewis is part of a group trying to raise enough money to be able to rent a billboard on the corner of 32nd and Rangeline in Joplin.

They want to put a message at that location that supports the efforts of the Joplin Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

He says the group has started a Go Fund Me page with that goal in mind and they are looking for donations from other people who feel the same way.

Lewis says the group will need to raise at least $3,500 to pay for the ad and more than that to keep it running.

David Lewis, Back the Blue Fundraising Group, said, “Very fortunate in this area to have a wonderful Police Department that is transparent they’re community based, they’re very approachable and as a recent graduate of the Joplin Citizens Police Academy, I can attest you know to their training and what not, they’re they’re a great organization and they are here for everybody and we support them.”

If you’d like to make a contribution for that purpose, follow the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bt-blue-line?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet