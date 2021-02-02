Area graduate helps revamp city of Columbus’ website

COLUMBUS, Ks. — What initially started as a class project soon became so much more for a recent college graduate.

Lauren Wools, Website Developer, said, “I really wanted to stay on because we spent so much time on this project, I wanted to see this through to it’s end.”

The city of Columbus has been busy working on developing their city. One project they had been working was giving a community resource a facelift.

Daniela Rivas, Columbus City Administrator, said, “We knew we needed a new website, and we didn’t have a lot of budget, so we took the time to partner with Pitt State.”

“Over the course of a semester, one web content and management systems class worked on this new site. But as the semester came to an end and the site wasn’t finished they turned to one of the class’ students to help,” said Lauren Wools.

“The semester came to an end and I was asked to continue on to develop the website,” said Wools.

And after months of work, the website went live.

“It was really satisfying watching it go live, seeing everyone’s reactions to it, because we spent so much time and it felt so nice seeing everyone talk about it.”

The passion didn’t stop there. Now a graduate of PSU, Lauren has begun work with another town.

“I’m working with Harveyville, Kansas now developing a website for them, and they’re a small town located up in northeast Kansas.”

To help those in rural communities have what they need.

“Even if you are in a smaller town, you should be able to have access to new information affecting your town and I want to make sure that everyone has access to city information.”

Changing lives of people all over Kansas.

Daniela Rivas, Columbus City Administrator, said, “I’m very proud of her and I’m happy that we met, she’s a very bright individual and she has a really bright future ahead of her.”