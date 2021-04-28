Area garage helps people learn vehicle maintenance

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin garage wants to give young people the chance to learn basic auto repair and maintenance skills.

Higher Power Garage off North Schifferdecker is in the planning stages of starting a vocational youth program, to help disadvantaged youngsters find work. The business provides low cost auto repair for residents who can’t afford to pay normal prices. Tabitha Morelock says the goal is to address two issues.

Tabitha Morelock, Higher Power Garage, said, “We have a shortage of technicians in the community so we’re kind of trying to give back to the community in various ways and one of those being not only just educating the children themselves, but also providing them with employees.”

Morelock says higher power, which is a non-profit, could always use donations to help fund the project.