Area foster care agencies hold informational meeting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents in Joplin get together and meet with foster care representatives about kids in our area.

A coalition of Jasper County foster care agencies and organizations held an informational meeting at a Joplin church to help answer questions.

Members of local faith communities were invited to help shed light on that topic and hopefully get more people involved.

Sarah Burch, Executive Director, Fostering Hope, said, “We have over 600 kids in care here in Jasper County alone, so really the effort here is to just educate people on what it’s like to be a kid in foster care, what it’s like to be a foster family and then hopefully what will come from that is people you know there’s several ways to get involved whether it’s becoming a foster parent or volunteering or donating items.”

The guest speaker for the event was an investigator with the Jasper County Children’s Division.

The meeting was held at Calvary Baptist Church.