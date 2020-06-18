Area first responders receive special training

JOPLIN, Mo. — In order to try and save a life, first responders need to get to a patient.

But in some situations, that’s easier said than done.

That’s why area firefighters headed to an outdoor classroom today.

It can be hard enough for first responders to save a life even when they have direct access to a victim.

But when something collapses on top of a victim it’s an even greater challenge.

Mark Cannon, Joplin Fire Department Training Chief, said, “This gives up the opportunity to really learn how to cut up what ever materials that we have that have collapsed and remove them from around the patient in order for us to get the patients out of the situation.”

Cannon says this type of training costs about $22,000 to put on and was made possible through a regional grant as well as with the help of Ozark Crane and other businesses and organizations.

“How to communicate with a crane operator, learn how to rig whatever structural member we need to move, learn how to rig that up safely per OSHO guidelines and then work with the crane operator on removing that piece of material and moving it away from the scene.”

They also learned how to use machinery that can hear and see people that might be buried under rubble.

At this particular station firefighters learn how to build support structures that will allow them to safely enter a building that has already collapsed or could collapse.

Among the area agencies taking part in the outdoor classroom training were Joplin, Western Taney County and Reddings Mill fire departments.

And Tyler Hailey says he felt fortunate just to be there.

Tyler Hailey, Reddings Mill Fire Department, said, “There’s no way that our department or one department can go all in and put us all together and come up with the equipment and the tools and the materials and stuff and yes, without something like this there’d be no way.”