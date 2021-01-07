Area firearms manufacturer partners with law enforcement

NEOSHO, Mo. — Black Rain Ordnance is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to provide new equipment.

The company presented Sheriff Chris Jennings and his deputies with 31 new Black Rain Ordnance, Inc. custom patrol rifles. They will also be assisting with barrel break in, rifle sight in, general service and maintenance, as well as providing the county’s armorers with Missouri post certified training.

Justin Harvey, President Of Black Rain Ordnance, said, “It’s really good for the community Neosho roughly population 10,000 and just the over all county we’re just really excited and Neosho bought weapons probably a year ago and it’s good to get Newton County on board and keep drawing that supply.”

Deputies will have the chance to receive training and have qualification on the new weapons next week.