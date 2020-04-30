Area family gets creative to send well wishes to family member in intensive care

JOPLIN, Mo. — One family is getting creative to send their well wishes to their mother who is in the ICU.

Mackenszee Berg and Dalaney Bowen’s mother is currently at Freeman Health System, but due to covid-19 restrictions, only a few amount of family members can visit her.

In an effort to send their mother and Freeman Health System staff a sweet message, they have taken to the sidewalks.

Walkways are now decorated in encouraging statements, which Berg and Dalaney says is the least they can do to show their support.

Mackenszee Berg, Daughter, said, “We just wanted to bring a little bit of brightness, she can’t see it but, we’re sending our good vibes and prayers her way”

Dalaney Bowen, Daughter, said, “The staff here at Freeman has just been amazing, our dad is inside and he has said nothing but good things about the staff here.”

Their mother is in a coma at this time, but they hope when she wakes up, she can take a glimpse at their artwork.