Area Facebook group helps spread holiday cheer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local Facebook group is encouraging people to light up their neighborhoods this Christmas season.

Joplin Lights and Luminaries was started by Lynn Crouch. Her goal — getting Joplin residents to fill their yard with light. Lynn has been giving out free luminary kits to people who want to take part.

The kits include the bags and sand, and people are asked to provide their own LED light. Facebook group member Neely Myers believes these lights will bring joy during these unfortunate times.

Neely Myers – Joplin Lights And Luminaries Facebook Group Member, said, “There’s a lot of people who have experienced some tremendous dark time this last year, and what I hope at least is that this brings some light into their holiday, and sort of creates a festive atmosphere where people can feel good.”

If you want more information about the Facebook group and where you can pick up luminary kits, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/188345472983484