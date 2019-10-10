Area experts provide tips on planting trees in the fall

If you are thinking of growing some plants in the fall, you may want to consider planting evergreen trees.

Specialists at the University of Missouri extension say evergreen trees like pine and holly are best. They also say to not plant dogwood trees until the weather is warmer.

Evergreen tree roots grow best in fall and winter seasons because of the cool soil. Plants need a moist setting for their roots to expand.

When planting a tree, experts say to not plant it too deep into the ground — plant it at the level of the soil.

“People get tempted to bring small trees inside, thinking that because they are small, they are vulnerable in winter–but that is not the case,” explained horticulture field specialist Robert Balek. “Tress are genetically capable of surviving our winters, even in the smallest of stages.”

