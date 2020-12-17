Area elementary working to help Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo — Area school kids plan and carry out their own fundraising event to benefit the house that love built.

Students from Irving Elementary School in Joplin selected Ronald McDonald House of the Four States as their holiday season cause to support. Principal Josh Depoe says members of the school’s student council organized and collected items from students, faculty and staff at Irving, and dropped them off at the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin.

Josh Depoe, Principal, Irving Elementary School, said, “And they had the idea of having a spirit week of school and each day we dress up as a fun Christmas theme and then bring an item for the Ronald McDonald House whether it be an individually packaged item, a gas card, a food card”

Jerri Sargent, Ronald McDonald House Program Manager, said, “We have items that are shelf stable meals that can go to the families right now, we have snacks that can bring them while they’re sitting by their baby’s bedside cause it’s hard to get away, you know, they want to be close to those babies as long as possible wo we’re providing meals through this donation as well as snacks and other things in those comfort bags.”

In all, Depoe says students collected over 600 items as well as over $500 worth of gift cards to donate.