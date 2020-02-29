Area elementary students fly halfway around the world, without ever leaving their classroom

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students at an area elementary school fly halfway around the world, without ever leaving their classroom.

We find out how and who made it all possible.

Linda Gregersen, Teacher/Flight Attendant, said, “In the unlikely event we experience a drop in cabin pressure, an oxygen mask will drop down in front of you.”

Students at Fairview Elementary School in Carthage were flying the friendly skies of Tiger Air today.

“Press the button and pull apart.”

And after all, when your flying non-stop from Carthage to Barcelona Spain, you can’t be too careful.

So how did the faculty of the school decide on Barcelona?

Michelle Hensley, Teacher/Flight Attendant, said, “In order to choose the destination, we flew paper airplanes, and the paper airplane that went the farthest was the location we ended up going to, so we started in November and worked on it in November, December, and January and leading up to this week.”

Students had to find their flight, gate destination, and take their chances of getting past some serious looking TSA Agents.

But students says it was worth it.

Lily Eaton, Fifth Grade Student, said, “My favorite was when we got to eat snacks on the plane and when we got to check our luggage.”

The husband of one of the teachers made the whole trip possible by building an airliner out of plywood and a planter for the engine.

Steve Sewell, Airplane Builder, said, “What these teachers and the administration did for these kids I think is phenomenal, I feel like I was just mostly a small part of this even though it’s many hours”

“A Tiger Airlines sticker to show you have traveled on Tiger Airlines today, thank you for flying with us and we look forward to having you back again on our next flight,” said Gregersen.