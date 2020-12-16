Area elementary completes new saferoom

NOEL, Mo. — A new safe room is giving kids more room to play and learn.

Aliss Reed, Early Childhood Teacher, said, “It’s it’s very important to have nice enviorment a safe enviroment for young children.”

Noel Primary School finally completed their safe room. With the FEMA grant and funds from the school they were able to have 4 new classrooms and a gym.

Kayla Lacavera, 2nd Grade Teacher, said, “They’re able to actually have a P.E. in a gym instead of our old cafetera which made it hard for scheduling. We were always having to schedule class around. Who was in the cafeteria who was borrowing the cafeteria at that time. So it’s made it so much better.”

The new classroom space features things they never had before

“What I like is that I have my own classroom and that in that classroom, it’s large enough and nice enough we have magnetic boards–walls that go from the ceiling all the way to the floor so we’re able to use that to show case their work,” said Reed.

Before having the new classrooms, the primary school would have classes in a small trailer outside the school making students travel outside to get to the building.

“My son is in the early childhood program so knowing just from a personal stand point that they’re in this building safe with us. They’re the smallest ones, they’re the ones that are the most scared when anything were to happen even when it’s a drill you would see them coming out scared cause they weren’t sure what was going on,” said Lacavera.

Teachers also want to educate students for the purpose of the new safe room.

Brooklyn Zachary, 2nd grade, said, “Because when a tornado comes we can just come in here. ‘and it’ll keep us what? Keep us?’ safe”

The safe room will also be available for the Noel community if there’s ever severe weather.